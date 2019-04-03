AUGUSTA, Maine — Lawmakers will consider a bill that would reinstate Maine's original flag from 1901.

The Maine Legislature's Committee on State and Local Government will consider the bill LD 687 - "An Act To Restore the Former State of Maine Flag."

The original Maine flag features a simple design of a green pine tree and blue star on a tan background that served as the state flag from 1901 to 1909.

Proponents of the bill say the original Maine flag had been largely forgotten to history until Mainers began taking interest in recent years.

Maine Flag Company began producing a locally made version of it in 2017 and has shipped nearly 1,000.

Although Maine Flag Company is not involved in the legislative effort to restore the 1901 flag, co-owner and co-founder Chris Korzen will attend the committee hearing to testify in favor of the bill on Monday in Augusta.

Maine's current flag design, adopted on June 16, 1909, is the 14th oldest among U.S. states. The original flag was used from 1901-1909.