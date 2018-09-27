The trees in northern New England are already beginning to show off their vibrant colors. Northern Maine, western Maine, and parts of northern New Hampshire are seeing the best color. There are some patchy areas of color in other locations.

Warm days and cooler nights are usually prime for leaves to really start changing.

Here's where we stand with the color, so far:

I left it in the patchy category. Although, some areas will be approaching near peak conditions soon.

Here's a general idea of when we can expect peak colors in Maine and New Hampshire.

Happy gazing!

