W.C Fields, who built a career out of playing a curmudgeon in the movies, had some advice that fit right in with his screen persona: Never act with animals or children. They’ll steal the scene every time.

Well, of course they will—and that’s part of the reason why photos of dogs and kids are so popular. Chris Becker of Kennebunkport is a talented photographer who’s taken pictures on assignment around the world, but several years ago he decided to try something different: shooting photos of dogs with their heads out the window of a moving car. The dogs’ ears flap, tongues wag, nostrils pulse, fur ripples, and their faces light up with pure canine joy. Customers have bought a lot of those photos, sometimes packaged as books and calendars, in a series called “Dog is My Co-Pilot.”

Becker has shot all kinds of photos, from landscapes to portraits to frozen vegetables, but his dog pictures are special. “I like that this series has a straightforward purpose,” he once said in a magazine interview. “To make the viewer smile, laugh, and remember to live in the moment.”

*****

On Thursday, August 23rd, Arundel Farm Gallery in Arundel will hold a benefit for the Animal Welfare Society of West Kennebunk. It will feature a variety of Becker’s photos and samples of work by three local animal portrait artists. A portion of the proceeds from any sales will benefit the Animal Welfare Society.

www.arundelfarmgallery.com

www.animalwelfaresociety.org

