What to know if opting to homeschool instead of sending the kids back to the classroom

If you're looking to home school this year instead of sending the kids back to school, here are some resources for folks right here in Maine.

MAINE, USA — To send the kids back to the classroom, or to homeschool? That's the question weighing on parents' minds across the country right now.

Preparations are in the works in Maine as the state prepares for the fall semester. But the idea of sending the kids back to the classroom is leaving many parents on edge.

If you decide on homeschooling, here are the most basic things you need to do:

Step 1: Notify the state and your local school administration

This is done by filing what's known as a "notice of intent to provide home instruction."

The form is available on the Maine Department of Education website.

Step 2: Choose a curriculum

While this can seem like a daunting task, it just so happens, a homeschooling support organization right here in Maine, called HOME, is holding a webinar on that very subject Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Step 3: Reference your resources

There are tons of resources available to you. From help with everything from understanding the state laws that pertain to homeschooling, to implementing a curriculum, to testing and record-keeping, you're not alone.

More resources ➤

It's easy to fall down the YouTube rabbit hole on each thing but here are good links to start with.

1. Loop Scheduling

2. Morning Baskets

3. Lapbooks