LIVERPOOL, UK — CAUTION: Videos embedded in this article have strong language and may not be suitable for everyone.

Workers had just finished up a project at a Travel Lodge hotel in Liverpool, England and the cement was still drying when it came time to be paid.

According to English newspaper, The Sun, that is when a worker named John became agitated for allegedly not being paid. As shown in a video shared on social media, John climbed into a mini-digger on site and drove straight into the hotel's lobby.

Several attempts were made by one person to stop the worker wreaking havoc.

"That's what happens when people don't pay your wages, mate. You just don't s**t on the job," yells the man only identified as John.

According to The Sun, the rampage lasted about 30 minutes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay the agitated worker for his missing wages. As of Tuesday, Jan. 22, the site had raised over $3,800.

Workers on Twitter captured the moment John emerged from the building.