WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A couple in North Carolina say they popped a frozen pizza into the oven only to discover that a snake was burning inside about 10 minutes later.

Amber Helm told the Raleigh News & Observer Wednesday that her family had hoped to have an easy dinner on Monday night in Wake Forrest. But Helm said the oven started smoking and smelling terrible as they waited for their pizza to cook.

The snake was about 18 inches long and the diameter of a quarter.

