SAN ANTONIO — If a broken relationship is bugging you out as Valentine's Day approaches, the San Antonio Zoo is serving up snack-sized catharsis!

The zoo is hosting its first-ever "Cry Me A Cockroach" event this Valentine's Day. According to a press release from the San Antonio Zoo, guests will be able to purchase a live cockroach between now and February 13. At checkout, the purchaser can name the cockroach after an ex, and then the zoo will feed that cockroach to one of its animals.

The zoo says "if your ex was a snake, you could even buy a rat," and the zoo will feed it to one of their reptiles.

A live stream of the "feeding frenzy" will be broadcast on San Antonio Zoo's Facebook page, or on their website.

To purchase a cockroach or rat, click here.