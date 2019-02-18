HELENA, Mont. — Montana has often been an ignored state. Even when it is given attention, it's either for having a population so sparse, the highways are considered race tracks, or the setting for the popular video game Far Cry 5. While the game's scenery was beautiful, the people portrayed were not the ones you would want to call your neighbor.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country continues to pile on debt. The debt at 1:31:38 p.m. CT was $22,024,589,047,482. In the two minutes it took to write that sentence with the exact number, the debt increased by more than two million dollars.

There are a lot of ideas to cut into that huge number, but few are quite as radical as a petition on Change.org made by some enterprising citizens seeks to sell the state of Montana to Canada.

"We have too much debt and Montana is useless," Ian Hammond, the main petitioner, said. "Just tell them it has beavers or something."

The asking price for 41st state is $1 trillion.

Despite being ignored by many Americans, Montana does have value.

There are two national parks located in its borders: Yellowstone National Park (shared with Wyoming and Idaho) and Glacier National Park.

The state's economy is strong with a growing microbrewery and lumber industry. Plus, the natural beauty of the state brings in 10 million tourists a year.

The state does have history important to the United States, most notably Custer's Last Stand at the Battle.

With all that said, many who commented on the petition seem to be in favor of the change.

"I'm Montanan and hoping to join Canada without the moving costs. Let's do this. Please adopt us," one person said.

"This shows the kind of creative, entrepreneurial spirit that makes America great," another person said. "Also, selling Montana will raise the average temperature of the USA, helping our tourism."

Canadians also seemed to be on board with the sale.

"I'm signing because I'm a proud Canadian and I don't think Montana is useless," one of those commenting said.

Others thought the U.S. shouldn't stop with giving away Montana. Some of those commenting said Texas, California, Florida and Michigan should be up for sale as well.

The petition has nearly 6,800 signers with a goal of 7,500.