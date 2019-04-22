ORLANDO, Fla — After bringing colored eggs and candy to well behaved children, the "Easter Bunny" apparently had a couple other deliveries to make — with its fists.

A bunny brawl in downtown Orlando, Florida, was captured Sunday night, painting a not-so-good depiction of the gift-bearing hare.

WESH reports an Orlando police officer had to step in and break up the fight, which involved someone dressed up in a mascot-like Easter Bunny costume.

The scuffle happened outside Panino's Pizza & Grill and SAK Comedy Lab on Orange Avenue, and was captured on cell phone video by a witness.

The person in the bunny costume appears to join an existing altercation between two people, and throws several punches before the officer steps in, the video shows. The bunny later hops with its fists up, mimicking a boxer.

WESH reports it was unclear if anyone was arrested in the incident or if the fight was some type of publicity stunt.