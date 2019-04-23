BUXTON, Maine — A 25-year-old man from East Waterboro faces a charge of operating under the influence after police said he backed his truck into a car and "towed" it away.

The Buxton Police Department said two of its officers spotted something unusual Saturday night when they came across a large pickup turning onto Narragansett Trail, or Route 202, from Skip's Lounge in Buxton.

It was just after 11 p.m., and the truck appeared to be towing a vehicle.

But this pickup was not a tow truck.

After having confirmed no rear lights were visible on either vehicle, the officers conducted a traffic stop. Officers investigated and came to a quick conclusion.

Buxton police said the truck had backed into a second vehicle, jamming the trailer hitch into the rear bumper. The driver told police that when he pulled away in his pickup he didn't realize the other vehicle was attached to his.

There was no one in the other vehicle, police said.

Justin Sproul, 25, of East Waterboro, was arrested and charged with OUI. He was scheduled to appear in Biddeford District Court in June.