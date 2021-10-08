Webbs Mills Road in Raymond shut down as crews respond to house fire

According to dispatchers, Webbs Mills Road (Rte. 85) is shut down between Plains Road and Raymond Hill Road.

RAYMOND, Maine — A road in the town of Raymond is shut down as crews respond to a house fire.

According to Cumberland County dispatchers, Webbs Mills Road (Rte. 85) is shut down between Plains Road and Raymond Hill Road.

Fire crews from as many a seven area departments responded to 505 Webbs Mills Road Tuesday afternoon. A barn connected to the home was significantly damaged, Raymond Fire Chief Bruce Tupper told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Tupper said no one was injured in the blaze because the tenants were not home at the time. Three dogs made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.