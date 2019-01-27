SCARBOROUGH, Maine — 15-year-old Alicia Thibeau was last seen leaving Scarborough high school around 10:30 on Friday morning on January 25.

Thibeau was later seen in Portland at McDonald's and Denny's with another female with short blonde hair. Alicia's parents believe she is in Massachusetts.

Her parents say she could still be with that blonde female, but also with another young man with brown hair.

"Our main concern is that we don't know who these people are that she is with." Alicia's step-mother Nicole Coon-Thibeau said."

"It's just a mystery of who these people are that she's with," Alicia's father Scott Thibeau said. "It's nobody that anybody recognizes."

Missing teen from Scarborough Maine

Scarborough Police Department

The last time she was seen she was wearing a gray 'Thrasher' sweatshirt, white pants and white converse. She was also carrying three backpacks. Police say she might now be wearing a gray coat.

"We want her to be safe and we want her to know that she's not in trouble." Thibeau said.

"There's no judgement," Coon-Thibeau said. "Just come home, reach out to us."

Alicia's father and step-mother are currently in Massachusetts where they say she was last spotted. Her mother is in Scarborough in case she comes back to Maine.

If you have any information give Scarborough police a call at 207-883-6361 or anonymous at 207-730-4386. Or you can call the Wareham MA Police Department at 508-295-1212.