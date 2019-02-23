MAINE, USA — Maine Game Wardens are urging snowmobile riders to slow down after a pair of crashes on Friday.

A Massachusetts man was still in critical condition Saturday after an overnight crash in Penobscot County near Staceyville. Wardens say Keith Sanford, 47, of Benedicta and Duane Carter, 55, of Spencer, Massachusetts were riding with a group on a portion of Swift Brook Road. The two men failed to negotiate a curve, causing Carter to crash into the back of Sanford’s snowmobile. Carter was thrown from his 2016 Ski Doo, causing him critical injuries. Sanford hurt his back in the crash. Both men were transported to Millinocket Hospital. Carter was then transferred to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he remains in critical condition. Game wardens continue to investigate this crash.

Wardens are also investigating a crash on Long Lake in Bridgton. Karissa Baldinelli, 25, was injured after hitting a pressure ridge just before 4:00 pm on Friday. Investigators say the Auburn woman was riding ahead of her father on a well-established trail. Bardinelli was thrown from her machine after striking the ice build-up at approximately 60 miles per hour, according to a witness. Game wardens say her snowmobile traveled about 120 feet through the air before coming to rest. Bardinelli broke her leg. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Her 2005 Polaris Edge snowmobile wasn't damaged.

The Maine Warden Service says these crashes should serve as a warning to riders to slow down. Wardens say the leading contributing factor in snowmobile related crashes is excessive speed. They want riders to leave appropriate time and distances while riding to negotiate other riders, trail intersections and turns as well as obstacles.