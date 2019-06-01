A 57-year-old man died in the first deadly snowmobile crash of 2019, according to Maine Game Wardens.

Bryan Sylvester reportedly left on his 2008 Ski Doo MXZ 600 from his Long Pond Road home around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Wardens say he drove about one-and-a-half miles onto Long Pond, near Parlin Stream, when he struck a snow drift and was ejected onto the ice.

A search was launched about four hours after Sylvester left his home. His body was located at 7:45 p.m. Wardens say he was riding alone and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A spokesman for the Maine Game Wardens says, Sylvester worked for the Maine Department of Transportation and an investigation into the crash will continue Sunday.