Wardens: Kayaker likely drowned in Bryant Pond

The Maine Warden Service Dive Team prepared to search for New York man who presumably drowned after flipping his kayak in Bryant Pond

WOODSTOCK, Maine — The Maine Warden Service reports they're searching for a New York man who likely drowned in Bryant Pond on Sunday, November 1.

According to Maine Wardens, 28-year-old Yohanna Milad Israel Rizk of New York City had gone kayaking on Bryant Pond in Woodstock. Around 1:30 in the afternoon, his kayak flipped over and dumped him into the 47-degree water.

Wardens say Rizk, an inexperienced kayaker, was not wearing a life jacket and did not know how to swim. Friends who witnessed the event from shore say he struggled to grab the kayak before going under.

According to Wardens, two friends grabbed kayaks and went onto the pond to look for him, but found no sign of him.

The Maine Warden Service and Woodstock Fire Department searched with boats this afternoon but did not locate Rizk. A Maine Game Warden and his K9 did find a glove Rizk was wearing that had washed ashore.