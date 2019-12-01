STANDISH, Maine — Pete Herring, a District Game Warden for the Maine Warden Service, and a group of loyal friends and co-workers braved Saturday's frigid forecast to set up a pond near Johnson's Field with everything possible to make a day of ice fishing go smoothly. Including stocking the pond with 100 fish.

This is the third year they have been doing this for veterans. This year, over 50 people came out from Machias and as far away as from Florida. The goal is to get veterans outside and let them experience the best that Maine has to offer.

Wardens take vets ice fishing

"Suicide rates are very high for vets, especially the wounded vets," said Herring. "We have hard winters here in Maine. They stay in there house and look at the same four walls."

Herring says the event is free for vets and he provides the food, bait, and traps with the help of donors and local businesses.