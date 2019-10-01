HANCOCK, Maine — A man was struck and killed while walking on a road Wednesday afternoon in Hancock.

The victim, in his late 60's, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety. The man was wearing dark clothing and was struck by a pickup truck on the Mud Creek Road, about a mile from the Route 1 intersection, he said.

McCausland said the man's next of kin were being notified.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.