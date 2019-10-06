GOULDSBORO, Maine — The meeting to vote to disband the town of Gouldsboro police department has been postponed. Gouldsboro Town Manager Sherri Cox says the town vote and town meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, has been postponed because of missing signatures.

Some citizens in Gouldsboro think they are spending too much money for the three police officer department and signed a petition to disband it and instead contract with Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

Gouldsboro has a population of around 1,700 people.

A warrant is a document issued by the board of selectman to call a town meeting. Cox says the warrant for the June 11 meeting was not signed by selectman thus the postponement.

According to Melinda Bouman who worked on the petition figures, the Gouldsboro Police Department 2020 budget is $209,063. If the town contracted 40 hours from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, it would cost $110,810. Sixty hours would hit $156,347, and 80 hours, $201,885.

The RSU school budget vote will still happen on Tuesday, June 11.

There will be a special selectmen's meeting on Monday, June 10, when a new date will be set.