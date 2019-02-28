PLYMOUTH, Maine — David Godfrey did two 18-month tours in Vietnam. He is the recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his works in the United States Marine Corps.

Now, he's retired living life here in Maine.

He and his wife, Bonnie, have needed a new roof on their home for years. But living on a fixed income, they didn't have the money for it.

The Maine Veterans Project got word of that and wanted to do something about it and Thursday they got a new roof.

"I was really happy because that room right there leaks, the master bedroom leaks," David said. "One less thing I have to worry about."

The Maine Veterans Project does whatever it can for veterans in the state.

"Whenever someone reaches out and says they need help with something I ask myself, is this a stress that could lead to suicide. Obviously, something as daunting as a roof or major home repair, absolutely," President of the Maine Veterans Project, Doc Goodwin, said.

The roof was possible through donations. All of the supplies and labor were donated by A&M Roofing, Cresent Lumber and Roof Systems of Maine.

"Just giving back to the community for the people that served us first, you know, we wouldn't have the opportunity in this country without these people," Matthew Hanson said. Hanson works for A&M and worked on David's roof.

More than 20 veterans a day take their own lives and Maine Veterans Project is hoping to reduce that number.

For any veteran struggling, the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255 or you can visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.