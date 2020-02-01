STANDISH, Maine — The Edna Libby Elementary School community in Standish is grieving after third-grader Owen Oates died in a car crash. Danillo Warrick, a custodian at the same school, was also injured in the crash.

"It was in Standish, so you make some assumptions there are people you may know. Unfortunately, there were two people involved we know," superintendent Paul Penna said.

Police said the three-car crash happened Saturday morning. Warrick's truck spun out of control and went over the dividing line, colliding with two other cars. In one car, was Owen and his parents, Kerry and Vincent. Kerry is in serious condition at Maine Medical Center and Vincent is in satisfactory condition.

"My first course of action was to radio the event in," Cumberland County Sheriff Sgt. Jim Estabrook said.

Sgt. Estabrook witnessed the tail end of the crash and jumped in to help.

"Immediately there are a lot of things that go through our minds for processing the overall scene and getting help and resources to respond to it," Sgt. Estabrook said.

The school district said students are making cards for the Oates family and for Warrick. School councilors are also on hand, helping to get through this tough time.

Police believe icy road conditions contributed to the crash. It remains under investigation. A gofundme page has been set up for the Oates family.

