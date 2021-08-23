Yes, federal Air Marshals are still used on domestic flights

Yes, Air Marshals are still used on flights, but not all of them.

DALLAS — Airlines say conflicts and unruly passenger behavior aboard flights are at an all-time high thanks in large part to arguments over mask mandates and other pandemic-related restrictions.

Some of these incidents have played out on social media in the form of viral videos leading some to ask about the use of Air Marshals or other law enforcement on planes.

THE QUESTION

Are Air Marshals used on charter flights?

THE SOURCE

The Transportation Security Administration

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

The TSA responded to our inquiry by saying Federal Air Marshals have been used since 2002 on US air carriers and are still part of their overall efforts to make air travel safe.

The marshals are federal law enforcement officers trained to respond to criminal and terrorist threats.