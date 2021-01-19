VERIFY: The COVID-19 vaccine is free in Maine, even if you don't have insurance

The Maine CDC website says doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be provided at no cost.

PORTLAND, Maine — COVID-19 vaccines purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars are free, according to the Maine CDC.

For people covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most commercial insurance plans, the vaccine will be covered by insurance with no out-of-pocket cost.

For uninsured people, any administrative fees charged by participating providers will be paid for by the federal Provider Relief Fund, the Maine CDC website reads.

Starting Monday, January 18, Mainers age 70 and older can get vaccinated, provided there is supply, according to the Maine CDC.

The state announced Monday that people in that age group now qualify for vaccination under Phase 1b, which the state originally planned to begin in February.

If you are age 70 or over, you may hear directly from your health care provider about getting a vaccine, or you may contact the locations below for an appointment. All sites require an appointment.

Please note:

Because Maine’s supply of vaccines is limited, appointments may not be immediately available and will be scheduled on a rolling basis.

There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you should be prepared to provide any insurance information and proof of eligibility at the vaccination site.

Vaccination information for other Phase 1b groups, including Maine people aged 65-69, will be posted once available. Additional vaccination sites will be added in the coming weeks.

Please check here to see when you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Maine, per the state's vaccination plan.

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah, said Friday that Maine is still expecting to receive the same number of doses the week of January 18 as it did the previous week. He added that many vaccination sites report that are able to give more vaccines if they are given the supply.