VERIFY | Republican presidential debate claims about abortion

Candidates for president had lots to say about abortion restrictions during the first Republican debate. We checked the data to verify their claims.

WASHINGTON — Eight of the leading candidates for the Republican nomination for president shared a stage during the first debate of the 2024 presidential campaign. They answered questions related to several topics, including the economy, Ukraine, guns, and more. But lots of discussion on social media revolved around the candidates' opinions and statements regarding abortion.

“We’re better than what the Democrats are selling," Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) said. "We are not going to allow abortion all the way up until birth and we will hold them accountable for their extremism.”

“We can not let states like California, New York, and Illinois have abortions on demand up until the day of birth," Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) added. "That is immoral, unethical, it is wrong…”

QUESTION

Do California, Illinois, and New York allow abortion up until birth?

SOURCES

ANSWER

No, California, Illinois, and New York do not allow abortions up until birth.

WHAT WE FOUND

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, states were allowed to pass their own laws to either permit or restrict abortion. Like other liberal-leaning states, California, Illinois, and New York chose to protect the right to an abortion.

Each state already had some restrictions in place.

California's official state website about abortion protections says, "anyone in California who is pregnant has a legal right to choose to have an abortion before viability. A pregnancy becomes viable when a doctor determines that the fetus could live outside the uterus without extreme medical measures."

The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that, "in Illinois, you can have an induced abortion for any reason until fetal viability, around 24-26 weeks of pregnancy."

The State of New York's official website says, in New York, "you can get an abortion up to and including 24 weeks of pregnancy."

Each state also includes exceptions if the health of the mother is at risk or the pregnancy is at risk.

***

The candidates were also asked whether they supported federal abortion restrictions or if the issue should be left entirely to the states. Former Vice President Mike Pence, while discussing his support for federal legislation, stated, “a 15-week ban is an idea whose time has come. It’s supported by 70% of the American people but it’s going to take unapologetic leadership.”

QUESTION

Do 70% of Americans support banning abortion after 15 weeks?

SOURCES

ANSWER

One poll supports Mike Pence's claim, but others do not.

WHAT WE FOUND

Polls show varied results when asking Americans whether they support abortion bans after given amounts of time.

Pence appears to have been referencing a June 2022 Harvard CAPS/Harris poll in which respondents were asked whether they supported banning abortion in their state at various lengths of time. Seventy two percent of those surveyed said they supported a ban at 15 weeks or less.

But other polls show much less support for that idea.