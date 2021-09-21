VERIFY: Answering your questions on boosters and COVID-19 vaccines for kids

Pfizer announced Monday they are seeking FDA approval to give kids ages 5-11 the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There have been two major COVID-19 vaccine announcements in the past few days: Friday an FDA advisory panel announced not everyone needs a COVID-19 booster shot. Pfizer announced Monday they are seeking FDA approval to give kids ages 5-11 the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since then, we have gotten a lot of questions from parents.

THE QUESTION:

Who needs a booster shot?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

According to the advisory panel, those ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness can get the booster shot.

"We recommend speaking with your healthcare provider regarding the appropriateness of a booster vaccine for you, there may be some medical condition that you have that predisposes you from being a good candidate for the booster vaccine," Robinson said.

THE QUESTION

Is the COVID-19 dosage different for kids than it is for adults?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, according to Pfizer, kids ages 5 to 11 will receive a 10 microgram dose level which is about a third of a dose that adults receive.

"It's the same medication just a reduced dose reduced volume and that is something that the data has shown to be effective," Robinson said.

THE QUESTION

Will kids experience the same symptoms as adults when they receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

OUR SOURCE

THE ANSWER

According to Pfizer the study that involved children ages 5-11 was well tolerated, with side effects generally comparable to those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age.

"There is a possibility like injection soreness or redness and then also there is the possibility of a systemic reaction," Robinson said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts