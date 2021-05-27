VERIFY: Getting a new car in Maine won't be easy amid worsening shortage

From the impact of the pandemic to a shortage of microchips, the number of new cars at dealerships statewide is down significantly, and shows now signs of improving.

WESTBROOK, Maine — If you're looking to hit the road this summer and want a new set of wheels, most dealership say you better hurry.

While you have already seen the shortages of toilet paper, gas and even chicken, now you can add cars to the list.

Our Verify Team looked into how the ongoing new car shortage is impacting Maine.

"This is the one time when a car salesman really means it when he says if you're looking for a car you better buy it today," Adam Lee with Lee Auto Group told NEWS CENTER Maine.

According to Lee, inventory across the state is way down for many dealers. At his dealerships, it is down more than 70-percent from this time last year.

"A year ago we had about 1400 new cars across the company. This year we have 400," Lee said.

But does that really mean it is harder to find new cars to buy in the state right now?

Lee says yes, especially if you are hoping for variety and a lower cost.

Experts who spoke to our Verity Team said what is happening in Maine is happening across the county.

Most very make and model is impacted by the shortage of new cars as demand is higher than ever.

"This is a great economics lesson in supply and demand," economist Jason Fichtner with the Bipartisan Policy Center said.

The shortage is due to two major factors. The first being the pandemic shutdown.

"The automobile industry temporarily closed assembly plants because workers couldn't work in close quarters on a factory floor," Fichtner said.

Second, a shortage of computer microchips worldwide.

Fichtner said when the pandemic haulted car manufacturing, automakers canceled orders for the chips, forcing the few companies that make them to turn their focus to other products.

"One reason automakers can't find enough chips is that the semiconductor manufacturers are giving priority to smartphones, video game consoles and other electronics," he said.

So that means the supply of cars headed to dealers decreased just as demand went up.

Lee said that in the coming months that could mean they end up with not enough cars to sell given the number of buyers. But overall business for them is still very good.

"We'll figure it out, but this could go for six more months," he said.