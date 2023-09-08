Verify: Did the Legislature end senior property tax stabilization?

Yes, according to a July document from the legislature, LD290 was tabled. Lawmakers said they strengthened two existing programs in its place.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUGUSTA, Maine — Did the 131st Legislature in Maine repeal a tax stabilization program benefiting seniors?

Our sources:

The Maine Municipality Association

Maine Republican Senator Matt Pouliot

Maine Democrat Representative Holly Stover

We can Verify that it is TRUE, the Maine legislature revoked the program.

What we found

LD 290 was aimed to renew the program, which thousands of Mainers applied for.

The program was aimed at people 65 and older, who have owned a home for more than 10 years. Residents who apply could freeze their rate to a prior year's level. The freeze would continue as long as the resident applied again every year.

"Originally this legislation was put in place to help Mainers predict what their tax rate would be," Republican Sen. Matt Pouliot said. "Make sure Mainers living paycheck to paycheck could have some certainty going into their tax bill."

But Maine Municipality Association said the burden on those applications rested on the cities and towns, which were inundated with requests, the association said.

Those with the association also said municipalities were worried they would have to foot the bill of those property tax rate differences if they were frozen.

"The most serious concern was with respect to the cost of reimbursement," Kate Dufour, who is the advocacy and communications director for the MMA, said. "There was no guarantee the Legislature could continue that reimbursement."

But now Mainers who applied for the program are concerned that there will be no other relief, especially for lower-income older families.

Democrat Rep. Holly Stover, who was against the original program, said lawmakers strengthened two existing programs to cover the difference that some families may be looking for.

"The municipalities do not need to manage these programs because it will now be handled by the state service," Stover said.

It's called the State Property Tax Deferral Program. It will allow a lifeline loan to families who cannot afford their property taxes.

Another program is called the Property Tax Fairness Credit. Mainers could earn their property tax back after filing their taxes, depending if they qualify.