A strange video showing a zombie piece of chicken apparently crawling off a plate has gone viral.

The viral video, which has been seen nearly 11 million times, was posted to Facebook by a Miami social media user. A reverse image search reveals she was not the first person to post the bizarre clip. We found a June 19 YouTube upload. In its description, that YouTube video links off to a post in a Facebook group. But, the post in the Facebook group has since been deleted. So, it's unclear where the clip originated.

You may have heard of chickens running around after their heads are cut off, but is it possible for a piece of chicken to crawl after being cut off from the rest of the body?

We asked Tyson Chicken, which referred us to the National Chicken Council. This was their response:

"We’ve looked into it and sent it to some video experts and we’re pretty sure it’s fake."

We called Marion Lambert of South Tampa Farms and asked him if it was possible for a piece of cut chicken to move.

"The only time I've ever seen a piece of dead chicken move was when it was put on or taken off a plate," he said.

We also spoke to Travis Malloy of TrailBale Farm in Temple Terrace and asked him if it could happen.

"No, definitely not," he said. "They don't sell them that fresh."

He said chickens might kick around for 10-15 seconds after their heads are removed; but after that, they don't move.

Based on those three experts, we feel pretty confident in saying the video is not real.

