FALMOUTH, Maine — CBD oil is a compound found in cannabis, which has gained popularity over the last few years.

People use it for everything from managing pain to falling asleep.

In September, NEWS CENTER Maine shared a story about a woman from Wells who says her CBD supplement caused her to fail a drug test.

With questions about the veracity of her claim circulating, NEWS CENTER Maine set out to Verify: Can a CBD supplement cause you to fail a drug test?

To begin, it's important to clarify that drug tests don't screen for CBD, but they do screen for THC, the compound in cannabis that gets you high.

The kicker--most CBD supplements have THC in them.

Dr. Dustin Sulak, a Maine-based physician who is nationally recognized as an expert on medical cannabis says, "CBD is typically derived from the plant cannabis. Some cannabis has been bred to have very high levels of CBD and very low levels of THC, but the THC is still present."

By federal law, a CBD supplement must have less than 0.3% THC in it. However, Dr. Sulak says even that amount is enough to register on a drug test.

"Zero-point-three percent THC content sounds like a small amount, but if someone is taking that product consistently for a month, that THC will build up in their system."

"The active compounds in cannabis are fat soluble and they persist in the body for several weeks in some cases."

Moreover, because of lack of regulated testing and labeling, there may be more THC in your CBD supplement than the federally permitted 0.3%.

Patricia Rosi, the CEO of Wellness Connection of Maine, a state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary says, "You need to have robust testing from a certified lab and labeling protocols to know exactly what you're buying. as of now, there is no such standards because of prohibition at the federal level and there's no standardized consistent testing."

Another problem is that there can be variability among drug tests.

Dr. Sulak says, "It really depends on the drug test and how sensitive the test it, but people who use CBD will have THC in their system and could fail the test."

The verdict: it's possible for a a CBD supplement to cause you to fail a drug test.

The only way to ensure you will pass a drug test is to abstain from using any sort of CBD product.