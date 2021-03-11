Yes, Anheuser-Busch is still giving away free beer despite missed vaccination goal

While the U.S. will fall short of reaching Biden’s goal to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by July 4th, one company is still giving away free beer.

During a June 22 COVID-19 press briefing, White House officials said the nation will narrowly miss meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of American adults at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

Anheuser-Busch, in a partnership with the White House, pledged on June 2 to give one free beer, in the form of a $5 gift card, to adults over 21 if the president’s goal was met. But since that’s not likely to happen by July 4th, have the company’s plans to give away free beer changed?

THE QUESTION

Is Anheuser-Busch still giving away free beer gift cards on July 4th?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, Anheuser-Busch will still give away a $5 gift card for free beer for American adults on July 4th, even though the U.S. did not meet Biden’s vaccination goal.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, as of June 29, 66.2 percent of American adults over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We asked Americans, state and local governments, and the private sector to help get to 70 percent of all adults with at least one shot by July 4th. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have already met this goal,” said Jeffrey Zients during the June 22 press briefing at the White House. “We think it’ll take a few extra weeks to get to 70 percent of all adults with at least one shot, with the 18 to 26-year-olds factored in.”

In a press release published on June 30, Anheuser-Busch said that while the country did not meet President Biden’s vaccination goal, the company is “officially unlocking its beer giveaway in celebration of 4th of July weekend and recognition of how far we’ve come in the fight against COVID-19.”

“As people get back together with friends and family for Independence Day, we are celebrating the progress we’ve made together the best way we know how – over a beer – and are delivering on our promise of beer for America,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch.

From July 2 to July 5, Anheuser-Busch says adults over the age of 21 will be able to register at MyCooler.com/beer, upload a photo of themselves at their favorite place to grab a beer, and then, the company says the next round is on them!