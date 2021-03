Maine State Police said at 8:30 Friday night that Atum Hosea had been located.

FRANKFORT, Maine — A 12-year-old Frankfort boy was found safe Friday night after state police, the Maine Warden Service, and volunteer firefighters searched in the bitter cold.

Atum Hosea had last been seen at about 11:30 a.m. at Deb's Store on Stream Road in Winterport.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Maine State Police spokeswoman Katy England said Hosea had been found and was safe.