CASCO, Maine — Police say at about 5:18 a.m., a Chevrolet Cruze crossed the center line of Route 302 and struck a Subaru head-on closing the road for several hours Friday morning, Jan. 25.

The accident happened near 791 Roosevelt Trail (Route 302) near Watkins Flower Shop.

Drivers of both cars were trapped inside and had to be extricated. The engine block of the Cruze was dislodged from the car and caught fire in the road.

The driver of the Subaru Legacy was taken by Life Flight to the Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze was taken to Bridgton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say Naples, Casco, and Raymond crews are on the scene, and that life flight has been called.