NORTH BERWICK, Maine — Family members say 15-year-old Samara Tibbetts of North Berwick, Maine has been found safe after she went missing Saturday morning.

The North Berwick Police Department said Tibbetts had left her house on July 20 with her pet parrot and didn't return.

Tibbetts was not wearing the glasses in the picture of her that was circulated at the time she went missing.

Family members say she was found in Sanford.

Tibbetts will be 16 years old in August.