UPDATE: Marine patrol identifies body found after unoccupied sailboat report

WELLS, Maine — Maine Marine Patrol says it has recovered a man's body after receiving a report of a sailboat adrift in the Webhannet River.

The report about the unoccupied 21-foot sailboat came in at approximately 11:00 am. Saturday.

On Sunday, Marine Patrol identified the man as Robert Rasche, 61 of Bellingham, Massachusetts.

A search began immediately after the boat was reported.

The search involved Marine Patrol Officers aboard the patrol vessel 'Impact'. Marine Patrol Pilot Steve Ingram flew surveillance in the area of the unoccupied sailboat.

Also involved in the search were Wells Police Department, Wells Fire Department, Wells Ocean Rescue, Wells Harbormaster, and the US Coast Guard.

Pilot Ingram located Rasche's body below Mile Road near Wells Harbor at 2:30 p.m. The body was recovered by Marine Patrol officers and brought to shore in Wells Harbor.