UPDATE: NECN confirms a 7-year-old boy was killed in a 3-alarm structure fire on Thorwald Ave. in Hampton, NH.

Crews arrived around 1 a.m. The Hampton fire department says the fire was quickly spreading to multiple houses. First responders evacuated the homes in that area, and two people have been taken to the hospital.

Crews are still on scene.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshalls office is investigating.

This is an ongoing story. We will update you as it develops.