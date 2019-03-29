ORONO, Maine — Joan Ferrini-Mundy was inaugurated as the University of Maine's 21st president on Friday. Ferrini-Mundy will also serve as president of the University of Maine Machias.

Ferrini-Mundy was named the school's president in April 2018, but her role was officially conferred Friday.

"It just couldn't have been a more wonderful and meaningful day. People were so kind to be here," said Ferrini-Mundy.

The inauguration featured keynote addresses from Gov. Janet Mills, as well as the National Science Foundation Director France Cordova.

Ferrini-Mundy spent years working at multiple other universities before coming to UMaine. She also served as chief operating officer of the National Science Foundation.

"With her leadership and talent already overflowing at the University of Maine, we will build the bridge between today and a new tomorrow for Maine students, businesses, and our entire state," said Gov. Mills about Ferrini-Mundy during her address.

"Halfway through the thing I just relaxed and thought, 'This is amazing,'" said Ferrini-Mundy. "I'm having this great chance to be here to do this wonderful work at the University of Maine with all of my friends and family and colleagues."