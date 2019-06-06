Today marks two years since Officer Nathan M. Desjardins died in the line of duty on June 6th 2017. He was 20-years-old.

Officer Desjardins died from injuries he suffered from trying to save a boater’s life on the first day of his rescue training with the Fryeburg Police department.

Desjardins was a passenger in the police department’s motorized jet boat, which was responding to a report of a capsized canoe when it hit a submerged object near shore as it rounded a bend in the Saco River.

He is honored with a display in the department donated by Officer Joseph Bubar and Sergeant Heidi Johnston.