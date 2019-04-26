PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Joel Strother, 12, and Carter Strother, 10, are being searched for by Presque Isle police who say they were taken out of the state against their will.

Presque Isle Police are asking for information about the whereabouts of two brothers. Police say they have reason to believe the children may possibly be in North Carolina or South Carolina.

Police believe the brothers may be with the following people:

Joel Strother

Kimberly McLoud AKA Kimberly Strother

Christopher McLeod

Matthew McLeod

Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children or the other people listed to contact the Presque Isle Police Department at (207) 764-4476.