PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle Police Department is searching for two boys who were reportedly taken out of the state against their will on Friday, April 26.

Brothers Joel Strother, 12, and Carter Strother, 10, are believed to possibly be in North Carolina or South Carolina.

Police are asking the public for information about the location of the two boys.

12-year-old Joel is about 5 feet tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. 10-year-old Carter is about 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say that the boys are with one of their legal parents (a male).

The man will reportedly not tell anyone where they are and bought a new vehicle as of Friday afternoon, so police do not know what he is driving now.

Police believe the brothers may be with the following people:

Joel Strother

Kimberly McLeod (or Kimberly Strother)

Christopher McLeod

Matthew McLeod

The boys were last known to be at a hotel in Bangor.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children or the other people listed are asked to contact the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476.