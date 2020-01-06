CANTERBURY, N.H. — Two people drowned Saturday night while swimming in the Merrimack River near Pebble Beach in Canterbury, N.H.

The bodies of the 21-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were discovered by divers Sunday morning.

The victims' names and additional information were not released pending notification of family.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol officers were called to the area just before 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of people in the water who appeared to be struggling, according to a release from Lt. Crystal McLain of the marine patrol.

A group of four were apparently swimming near the beach when two began struggling and, despite rescue efforts by their companions, failed to resurface.

Rescue efforts by Marine Patrol, N.H. Fish and Game, police and fire personnel from Canterbury and Boscawen, as well as firefighters from Penacook and Concord, were unsuccessful and the search was suspended later in the evening, according to the release.

The search resumed early Sunday. N.H. Fish and Game divers located the woman's body at 8:19 a.m. and the man's at 8:36 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has additional information to contact McLain at (603) 227-2113 or by email at Crystal.McLain@dos.nh.gov.

