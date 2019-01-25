CASCO, Maine — Both drivers involved in an early morning crash in Casco Friday were injured and taken to the hospital by LifeFlight.

Police say at about 5:18 a.m., 34-year-old Alana Eidemiller's car crossed the center line on Route 302, hitting another car head-on driven by Leonard Grover,47.

Roosevelt Trail (Route 302) near Watkins Flower Shop was closed for several hours while deputies responded to the crash.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said both drivers were trapped inside their cars and had to be extricated.

The engine block of Eidemiller's Chevy Cruze was thrown from her car and caught fire in the road.

Both drivers were taken by Life Flight to the Central Maine Medical Center, Grover with serious injuries.

Officials say Naples, Casco, and Raymond crews also responded to the scene.