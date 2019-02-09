WINDSOR, Maine — Two people were killed in a crash after leaving the Windsor Fair Sunday night.

Maine State Police say Seth Labreck, 35, of South China, and Jennifer Hood, 38, of Winslow, were in Labreck's pickup when he lost control of the truck, went off road on Rt. 32, slammed into a utility pole, and overturned.

The crash happened near the Windsor Veterinary Clinic at around 9:45 p.m.

Police said Labreck was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the truck. Hood was wearing her seat belt, but also died at the crash site.

Troopers said Labreck had been drinking and was also speeding.

The Windsor and Augusta fire departments, Delta EMS and Central Maine Power Company assisted at the scene.