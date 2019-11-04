LEWISTON, Maine — Police arrested 2 teenagers and are searching for 1 adult Thursday morning for the beating and death of Donald Giusti in 2018 near Kennedy Park, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal. The adult is charged with manslaughter.

Giusti, 38, died June 15 at Central Maine Medical Center, three days after he was beaten on Knox Street.

The Sun Journal reports the two juveniles were taken into custody Thursday were charged with assault. Another suspect is charged with manslaughter but was still being searched for later Thursday morning.

Maine State Police have been heading the investigation, which has continued for almost a year. A spokesperson for the state police said an update would be released later Thursday morning.

The names of those arrested were not available.

Giusti's family has been hoping for any new developments in the case and they're asking for help.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.