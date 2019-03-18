SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland International Jetport will not be closing despite a security breach Sunday night.

According to airport officials, a truck went through the fencing around the jetport's runways, tearing down two separate parts along Western Avenue.

Zachary Sundquist is the Assistant Airport Director and told us that the fencing will be fixed as soon as possible. In the meantime, security officers are monitoring the runways and the broken fencing areas, and this should have no impact on flights.

Witnesses say there was a crash at the intersection of Western Avenue and Jetport Plaza Road, which caused the truck to drive through the fencing.