Truck catches fire near gas pumps at Greenbush town store

GREENBUSH, Maine — A pick-up truck catches on fire in between the gas pumps and Applebees Superette in Greenbush on Sunday, just past noon around 12:40 p.m.

Greenbush Fire Chief Donald Burr says it's unclear how the fire started, but it was put out before the store or anyone was injured. The Greenbush Fire Department was assisted by the Milford Fire Department in its response.

Posting on Facebook, the Applebees Suprette says: "Our building is fine! We had a truck burn in the driveway. We will be open in a bit. will post updates soon."

Burr says the truck is a total loss.