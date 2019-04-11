BANGOR, Maine — Suzanne Muscara will stand trial this week in Bangor's federal court.

Muscara has pleaded not guilty to sending the anthrax to Senator Collins' Bangor home.

If convicted, Muscara faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Thomas Daffron, Collns' husband, opened a letter at their Bangor home on October 15 of 2018. The letter had white powder coming out of it and claimed to be toxic.

“She’s been subject to a lot of threats, and obviously it’s scary...I’m obviously very concerned about Susan...I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Collins' husband, Thomas Daffron said.

Authorities and hazardous material experts were sent to the home but determined that the letter did not contain the poison.

Two days after the letter arrived at Sen. Collins Bangor home, the U.S. Postal Service intercepted another letter leaking white powder bound for the Collins home because they had started screening the Senator's mail.

RELATED: Jury selection begins for woman charged with sending threatening letter to Sen. Collins

RELATED: Woman charged with sending Sen. Collins threatening mail pleads not guilty

RELATED: Sen. Collins' husband speaks out, 6 months after opening potentially dangerous mail

RELATED: Woman charged with mail threat to Collins home appears in court

RELATED: Maine woman charged in mail threat sent to Sen. Collins

RELATED: Sen. Collins' husband says he's concerned for wife after suspicious letter claims to contain ricin

RELATED: Letter delivered to Sen. Collins' Bangor home claimed to contain ricin