WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Travis Mills was awarded the 2019 Citizen Honors Service Act Award on Monday, March 25, for his work with the Travis Mills Foundation, which provides getaways for veterans suffering from service-related injuries, according to Stars and Stripes newspaper.

Each year, the Society’s Citizen Honors Awards are presented by Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation. They recognize Americans whose exceptional courage and selfless service embody the values of the Medal of Honor: courage and sacrifice; commitment and integrity; citizenship and patriotism.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree nominated Mills, and joined the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation to announce veteran Mills as one of 20 finalists for the society’s Citizens Honors Award.

From the finalists, four citizens and one organization are selected to receive the Citizen Honors awards from living Medal of Honor recipients.

In 2012, Army Staff Sgt. Travis Mills endured a quadruple amputation in an IED attack while serving on his third tour in Afghanistan. The story of his long recovery at Walter Reed Hospital and his family’s support has inspired millions across the country. He has since started the Travis Mills Foundation and, in 2017, opened a retreat center in Rome, Maine, offering a number of restorative activities for veterans and their families, free of charge.