PORTLAND, Maine — Public transportation is getting a big boost in southern Maine and beyond.

Several public transportation services are facing growing ridership numbers, which require infrastructure to fix. Their goal is to take federal dollars earmarked for transportation, and work together to improve services across the board.

Over the next 18 months, the coalition, known as Transit Tomorrow, will assess where public funds could be used the most, and be a benefit for all areas.

According to several members, it's a chance to make public transportation grow its geographical reach and lower prices to assist a larger potential workforce.

"It makes perfect sense," says South Portland Mayor Claude Morgan. "You know, we'll all flourish economically if everyone can get to where they need to be on time."

"I feel that the opportunity is to people a transit option so that they don't have to take their cars," says Patricia Quinn of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority. "And so by working together, I think, we can try to, maximize the opportunities for people to do just that."

According to Quinn, ridership on the Amtrak Downeaster continues to grow. She says they've just had the best January and February yet.