ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Emergency crews are responding to a train derailment and fire in Dupo.

A spokesperson for St. Clair County Emergency Management said they received a call just after 12:30 p.m. for a train derailment and fire in the 2400 block of Carondelet Avenue.

Dupo, Illinois is about 15 minutes from St. Louis.

The train is a Union Pacific train. Officials said they don’t know what the train was carrying.

Officials said they are not aware of any injuries. Several dozen homes in the nearby area are being evacuated.

Schools in the Dupo School District are also being evacuated. All students and staff are being transported to Columbia High School. Parents must sign out students at the front door, the school district said.

St. Clair County Emergency Management spokesperson Herb Simmons said the American Red Cross is coming to bring the crews water.

Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.

Statement from Union Pacific

'Around 12:45 p.m., a derailment occurred in Union Pacific's Dupo Yard near Carondelet Avenue between Main and Adams Road. Both crossings are closed. The train was being built for departure at the time of the derailment, which caused a tank car to catch fire. Initial information from the scene indicates that the tank car contains a flammable liquid called methyl isobutyl ketone. It is typically used as a solvent.

Union Pacific is working with area first responders to put out the fire. Our yard and nearby intermodal ramp were safely evacuated. At this time, no injuries have been reported.'

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.





