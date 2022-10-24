Maine public safety officials' safety guidance for Halloween

Here are some safety tips to keep the "trick" out of your trick-or-treat this year.

MAINE, USA — As kids across the state count down the days until Halloween, public safety officials are giving out tips this year to keep everyone safe ahead of the holiday.

Police are encouraging parents to be aware of cars on the roads and drivers to be aware of children on the roads.

"Kids aren't going to listen, because it's about the candy. But for the parents, just watch out for the cars, because they can't see everything at once," Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley said. "Pay attention to the signals; pay attention to the sidewalk; pay attention to the lights because even though you may have the right of way, that car outweighs you."

Orono Public Safety Officer Jeoffrey Low said adding accessories can help trick-or-treaters become more visible at night to drivers.

"We love seeing people in costumes, but there has to be a safety element to that as well," Low said. "If [children are] out trick-or-treating, especially if they're walking on the sidewalk of a busy road, we like to see them with some sort of flashlight or glow stick or whatever so that they're easily identified."

Low also recommends going over a plan with your family in case kids get lost or are trick-or-treating in an unfamiliar area.

"Usually a child that gets lost isn't going to be able to retrace their steps or know where they came from necessarily, especially with the excitement of Halloween. That would be my recommendation: to find to try and find another parent with kids," Low said.

As for tainted candy or previously reported "rainbow fentanyl" the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warned about this past August, Bangor police said it's unlikely to show up in your child's pumpkin bucket this year, but it never hurts to check your child's candy.

"I don't think you're going to see it; I don't think you're going to have to worry about poisoned or tainted candy. Maybe a rotten apple or expired candy," McAmbley said.

Lastly, Low recommended that if parents feel uncomfortable about little ones trick-or-treating for the first time, a trunk-or-treat can be a great option to keep a close watch. One will be hosted this Halloween on Mill St. in Orono from 4 - 6 p.m.