MANKATO, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota say a 2-year-old child is okay after tumbling from the back seat of a moving vehicle while still strapped in a car seat.

Dash camera video captured the moment the car seat and toddler rolled out of the vehicle which was turning a corner on a street in Mankato and kept going Monday. Chad Cheddar Mock was driving behind the car, stopped his vehicle and ran to the child's aid.

Police and paramedics responded and checked the child for injuries. Officials say the child's mother was driving the vehicle. Mock tells KMSP-TV a woman later walked back to get the toddler.

Police say the child was properly strapped into the car seat, but it wasn't fastened to the seat in the vehicle.